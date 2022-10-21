Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring Therapists, Techs
Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most valuable resource is our people — each an important member of the Salina Regional family. Armed with the latest medical technology, expertly guided by capable physicians, and made human by our caring, attentive and friendly nurses, staff and employees — all helps reinforce a patient-centered environment. At Salina Regional Health Center, we strive to “Take Care of You So You Can Care For Our Patients,” and in doing so, Salina Regional provides some of the best benefits in the industry, a great workplace culture, and opportunities for growth!
Salina South theatre students collecting items for food bank
Salina South High School theatre students will be doing a different kind of trick or treating on Thursday. During the South High theatre department's Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat initiative, members of South High's Drama Club will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.
Proclamations, public hearings among Salina City Commission agenda items
Proclamations, public hearings, and a resolution in support of Kansas Wesleyan University's Pioneer Hall being included on historic registers are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative
Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative in Manhattan, Kan. He is the photographer...
1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November
The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same
At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SES volleyball ready to put experience to the test at sub-state
After a grueling season full of ups and downs, the Southeast of Saline volleyball team will hit the road for sub-state on Saturday, looking to punch their first ticket to state in over five years. The Lady Trojans have gone toe to toe with some of the best teams in...
CCCC volleyball sweeps 2 Saturday matches at home triangular
CONCORDIA - Cruising to a three-set win in their opening match of the day against the Ottawa University JV team, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would find themselves in a battle throughout during the nightcap before earning a three-set win over Southeast Community College to cap off a 2-0 day at the Cloud County triangular inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev
The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
Moran's staff to have open office in Gypsum Wednesday
GYPSUM - A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff is scheduled to be in Gypsum Wednesday. The open office opportunity is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gypsum Community Building, 521 Maple Street. Attendance does not require an RSVP. "These office hours are open to all residents...
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times
The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
SES cross country teams prepare for one final test before state
The Southeast of Saline cross country teams, currently ranked #1 and #2 in the state in Class 3A, will take one final step towards a title chase and defense at regionals on Saturday before the state meet in Rim-Rock next week. The Trojans and Lady Trojans have finished every race...
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Police looking for person who fired shot in SE Salina Saturday
Police are investigating an incident of a shot being fired in a southeast Salina neighborhood Saturday night. A person who lives on Wildcat Circle told police that he was inside his home when he heard a gunshot. When he looked out, he saw a man standing in the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for Big 12 lead
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated, beating No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
Man impersonating an officer reported in north-central Kansas
CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an report of a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer. An unmarked Dodge Durango is attempting to pull individuals over, according to a statement from the the Cloud County Sheriff's Department. The man is identifying himself as Deputy Hawthorn. The sheriff's office does...
