Salina, KS

SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring Therapists, Techs

Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most valuable resource is our people — each an important member of the Salina Regional family. Armed with the latest medical technology, expertly guided by capable physicians, and made human by our caring, attentive and friendly nurses, staff and employees — all helps reinforce a patient-centered environment. At Salina Regional Health Center, we strive to “Take Care of You So You Can Care For Our Patients,” and in doing so, Salina Regional provides some of the best benefits in the industry, a great workplace culture, and opportunities for growth!
SALINA, KS
Salina South theatre students collecting items for food bank

Salina South High School theatre students will be doing a different kind of trick or treating on Thursday. During the South High theatre department's Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat initiative, members of South High's Drama Club will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.
SALINA, KS
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative

Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative in Manhattan, Kan. He is the photographer...
MANHATTAN, KS
1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November

The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
SALINA, KS
Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same

At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
CCCC volleyball sweeps 2 Saturday matches at home triangular

CONCORDIA - Cruising to a three-set win in their opening match of the day against the Ottawa University JV team, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would find themselves in a battle throughout during the nightcap before earning a three-set win over Southeast Community College to cap off a 2-0 day at the Cloud County triangular inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev

The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
Moran's staff to have open office in Gypsum Wednesday

GYPSUM - A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff is scheduled to be in Gypsum Wednesday. The open office opportunity is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gypsum Community Building, 521 Maple Street. Attendance does not require an RSVP. "These office hours are open to all residents...
GYPSUM, KS
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times

The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Police looking for person who fired shot in SE Salina Saturday

Police are investigating an incident of a shot being fired in a southeast Salina neighborhood Saturday night. A person who lives on Wildcat Circle told police that he was inside his home when he heard a gunshot. When he looked out, he saw a man standing in the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for Big 12 lead

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated, beating No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
FORT WORTH, TX
Man impersonating an officer reported in north-central Kansas

CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an report of a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer. An unmarked Dodge Durango is attempting to pull individuals over, according to a statement from the the Cloud County Sheriff's Department. The man is identifying himself as Deputy Hawthorn. The sheriff's office does...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/

