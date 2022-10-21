Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/24/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports two arrests took place late last week. 28-year-old Marvis Eugene Routh, II, of Des Moines, was arrested by Adair County Deputies on I-80 in Adair County at around 4-p.m., Friday. He was taken into custody on an Adair County warrant for Driving While License Denied or Revoked for OWI. He remains held in the Adair County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Hopkins Man on Warrant and Felony DWI Saturday
Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Hopkins man Saturday in Nodaway County on a felony driving charge and a warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen E. Stevens on a preliminary charge of felony driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Stevens also had a misdemeanor...
kjan.com
Waterloo man arrested on drug-related warrants, in Union County; 2 vehicles fraudulently purchased
kjan.com
Asay pleads guilty to Assault & other charges
(Cass County, Iowa) – A man from Atlantic, last week, waived his rights and, through his attorney, entered a plea of guilty to charges associated with an incident on Cedar Street, in May 2022. 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay was charged with Willful Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, in connection to an incident of stabbing.
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 24
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Travell Tommie Brown, 22, of 6700 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct. October 23, 2022. Nikki Day Mortimore, 47, of 4815 Pleasant St., West...
Atlantic man enters plea of guilty to Willful Injury and other charges
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-29/I-80
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
kjan.com
Fiery, fatal vehicle fire in Council Bluffs under investigation
Eight people injured in Crawford County accident
(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
kjan.com
Fugitive arrested in Montgomery County; Villisca woman charged w/child endangerment & poss. of meth
(Villisca, Iowa) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tuesday night in rural Villisca, arrested a wanted fugitive. Authorities says Sheriff’s Deputies were looking for 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater, of Villisca, at 3262 150th Street. When they arrived at the house, Fitzwater attempted to run but was taken into custody. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence, which resulted in Fitzwater being arrested for two Class-D Felony counts of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and a Class-D Felony charge for Possession of Meth/3rd Offense.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
kjan.com
Pott. County man arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Friday (Today), in Montgomery County. Sheriff’s officials report 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon, Jr., of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on a cash only bond.
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
WOWT
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
