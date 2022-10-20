Notre-Dame Cathedral organist Olivier Latry is set to play Bales Organ Recital Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Displaced by the fire, Latry can now only be seen in one of two places: the Paris Conservatory and the University of Kansas. Latry is the William T. Kemper Artist-in-Residence at KU and his upcoming concert is part of his teaching residence at the KU School of Music.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO