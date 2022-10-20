ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thepitchkc.com

Gin Guild anoints J. Rieger & Co.’s Nathan Perry as Master Distiller

On Sunday, Oct. 14, in a ceremony at The Gin Guild Autumn Installation and Distillers Banquet, J. Rieger & Co. Head Distiller Nathan Perry was granted the title of Master Distiller. The Gin Guild was first established by the Worshipful Company of Distillers to provide leadership and experience with gin...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Nelson-Atkins and City Barrel Brewing concoct Pale Ale collab

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art partners up with City Barrel Brewing Company to produce an exclusive museum-themed drink. The pale ale Creative Juice will be available at the Nelson-Atkins museum, City Barrel’s Brewery in the Crossroads, and across Kansas City bars and liquor stores. This partnership will be unveiled at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Organist displaced by Notre-Dame Cathedral fire to play Lawrence Nov. 1

Notre-Dame Cathedral organist Olivier Latry is set to play Bales Organ Recital Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Displaced by the fire, Latry can now only be seen in one of two places: the Paris Conservatory and the University of Kansas. Latry is the William T. Kemper Artist-in-Residence at KU and his upcoming concert is part of his teaching residence at the KU School of Music.
LAWRENCE, KS

