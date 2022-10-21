(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man from eastern Iowa was arrested Friday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center (LEC), in Creston. 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross, of Waterloo, was taken into custody on two Union County warrants for Failure to Appear, on original charges of: Possession of a controlled substance (PCS)/marijuana – 3rd offense; PCS/3rd offense – a Class D Felony; and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor). Ross was later released on a $2,000 bond.

UNION COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO