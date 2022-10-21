ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for Big 12 lead

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated, beating No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
FORT WORTH, TX
Kansas, K-State battle to 1-1 draw

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half. “I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the game,”...
MANHATTAN, KS
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative

Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative in Manhattan, Kan. He is the photographer...
MANHATTAN, KS
Layoffs, finances, academic freedom investigated at Emporia State

TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of...
EMPORIA, KS
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured

TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
LANSING, KS
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police: 76-year-old Kan. woman jailed for shooting her husband

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
OGDEN, KS
Moran's staff to have open office in Gypsum Wednesday

GYPSUM - A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff is scheduled to be in Gypsum Wednesday. The open office opportunity is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gypsum Community Building, 521 Maple Street. Attendance does not require an RSVP. "These office hours are open to all residents...
GYPSUM, KS
