FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc25news.com
Flint community honors Mark Baldwin at dedicated mural
FLINT, Mich. — The Flint community came together Sunday night to honor Flint native Mark Baldwin. Baldwin worked to make Flint a better place by building up community gardens, cleaning up the city, and guiding the youth of Flint. Photojournalist Alvin Brown takes us to a memorial service Sunday...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
nbc25news.com
One man shot in early morning Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. – Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that a man was shot early Monday morning in Saginaw. The details are limited as of right now, but we know that Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police were on scene of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in the 2600 block of Narloch St.
nbc25news.com
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
nbc25news.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - A man is dead after being hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of Atherton Rd. and Windy Wood Dr. on Sunday evening around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash. Police found a motorcycle and a Jeep in...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
nbc25news.com
One person dead after crash leads to house catching on fire in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Police say that a deadly crash led to a house catching on fire. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says that a van hit a tree on Sunday, October 23, around 5:30 p.m. on River Road in Deerfield Twp. Police say the force of the crash knocked...
nbc25news.com
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields
This week, Mid-Michigan Now Sports Director Sam Ali spoke one-on-one with Flint native and undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields. Here is the full interview:
nbc25news.com
Inmates able to meet judicial candidates at townhall in Genesee County Jail
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office allowed inmates to hear from candidates running for courts in Michigan on Monday. The Genesee County Jail held a judicial candidates townhall to let those campaigning speak with inmates who are allowed to vote in the November 8th election.
nbc25news.com
Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. – UPDATE: Police announced Saturday night that a 15-year-old male suspect is in custody. The 15-year-old male is lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home with a charge of careless or negligent use of a firearm causing injury. See the Bay City Department of Public Safety's...
nbc25news.com
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Ascension Genesys Hospital
GRAND BLANC, MI – According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdoses in the U.S. were deadlier than ever in 2021. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
