ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NASCAR fan’s tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. leads to $235K NC lottery jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDSD7_0ih6JRlz00

RALEIGH, N.C. — “The Intimidator” must be smiling. And a North Carolina man is digging it.

A NASCAR fan who counts the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. as a favorite driver bought three Cash 5 tickets in the North Carolina Education Lottery, and one of them came up a big winner -- a $235,001 jackpot.

Luther Dowdy, 63, of Lincolnton, said he bought the three tickets online Monday to honor Earnhardt, who drove car No. 3 during his NASCAR career from 1975 to 2001.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy said in a statement. “I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Earnhardt was a seven-time Winston Cup series champion who died in a crash at Daytona International Speedway in February 2001.

Dowdy, who works as a grave digger, said he has always been a stock car racing fan. He decided to buy the tickets on a whim while watching television, lottery officials said.

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” Dowdy said after matching all five white balls.

Dowdy went to lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After state and local taxes were withheld, Dowdy walked away with $166,875.

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year,” Dowdy told lottery officials.

Dowdy said he would also use the cash to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. DeSantis won't directly say he'll serve full 2nd term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Defiant as ever, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fiercely defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on divisive cultural issues in his first and only reelection debate Monday, as Democrat Charlie Crist accused his Republican rival of being distracted by his national political ambitions.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Michigan family members found safe in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich — A Michigan family of four, missing for a week, was found safe in Wisconsin, authorities confirmed on Sunday. According to an update by the Fremont Police Department, officers made contact with the Cirigliano family. Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano, were found at about 11 a.m. EDT in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, WOOD-TV reported.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over $1M in cocaine seized at Texas border crossings

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted $1,097,900 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents in Texas last week. The first incident occurred on Oct. 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry. Officers discovered 20 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing nearly 46 pounds, concealed within a brown Ford pickup truck arriving from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy