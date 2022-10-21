The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation after finding human remains Friday morning in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway to perform a welfare check on a male whose family had not heard from him in several months. Deputies were unable to get an answer at the door but did locate what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property.

