ABC 33/40 News
Trussville Middle School student brings knife to school
A Trussville Middle School student is facing charges after taking a steak knife to school. According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, the eighth grader was involved in an altercation with some other kids at a football game Friday night. Monday morning the student showed up to school with the...
ABC 33/40 News
Unidentified body found in grave behind Jefferson County home
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation after finding human remains Friday morning in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway to perform a welfare check on a male whose family had not heard from him in several months. Deputies were unable to get an answer at the door but did locate what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property.
ABC 33/40 News
13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting
A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022
Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Norwood residents react to proposed plans to build a concert hall at old Carraway Hospital
Residents of Norwood are anticipating a new amphitheater being built at the old Carraway Hospital location, 1600 Carraway Blvd. The idea became public during a Jefferson County Commission meeting. There, Commissioner Jimmie Stephens notified fellow commissioners that live nation would be open to closing the Pelham oak mountain theatre in...
ABC 33/40 News
Empire's new fire chief talks staffing & goals after firefighter walkout
Empire's latest fire chief is opening up about staffing and goals after seven firefighters, including the former fire chief, walked out last week. On Thursday, Empire's Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors unanimously voted in Robert Ward as fire chief and Mariah Taylor as assistant chief. The vote came two...
ABC 33/40 News
Water service assistance program takes burden off low-income residents in Etowah County
Community Action of Etowah County is offering assistance through its new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Community Action was awarded $321,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the LIHWAP program. Community Action began offering assistance through the program in mid-October. The organization has provided water service...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau approves motion supporting new amphitheatre
There's been an ongoing discussion about a proposal for an amphitheatre in Birmingham. The project would require an initial agreement between the BJCC and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Our job is to bring in visitors from outside the area, coming in to experience our destination here, our attractions, stay...
ABC 33/40 News
8-year-old killed, two others injured in I-65 crash
An 8-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on I-65 near Clanton Sunday evening. The 8-year-old was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado that hit a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage in the rear. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of Alabaster, and a 16-year-old passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital.
ABC 33/40 News
New Food Truck Court opening in downtown Birmingham
A new food truck court is opening in Birmingham. The property at 1104 3rd Avenue N used to be owned by Waffle House but was abandoned during the pandemic. In November 2021, Eric Guster saw the property and decided it would be a good addition to the Birmingham area as a go to food destination.
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover defense dominates in win over No. 1 Thompson
There was little doubt Friday night's showdown between No. 1 Thompson and No. 2 Hoover was going to be a defensive battle. The two teams boast some of the best defensive talent in the state but both offenses have seen some struggles at times this season. But Friday night was...
