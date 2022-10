Goodbye, smoke season! Hello, landslide season. Now that several days of rain have dampened nearby fires (and even more is on the way), it’s time to prepare for the next round of human-exacerbated natural disasters. Landslides are common, complex, and growing problem in Seattle, according to the City. A house in West Seattle slid off its foundation and 15 feet down a hill just last year. About eight percent of Seattle is slide-prone, of which a third is single-family residential. Advice for reducing your risk can be found here.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO