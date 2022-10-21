Texas A&M football meets Ole Miss on Saturday in College Station. Here is your first look at Texas A&M. 9/10 vs. Appalachian State 3:30 PM ET ESPN2 L 14-17 Texas A&M is a tough nut to crack especially playing them in College Station. A&M’s strength is its defense. The Aggies are 22nd nationally in scoring defense, allowing just under 20 points per game. They are also very proficient at creating and getting fumble recoveries with 10 so far this season which is the third-best nationally. Redzone defense is another defensive statistic in which the Aggies excel. They rank third nationally in that stat allowing offenses only about 65 percent successful conversions in the Redzone.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO