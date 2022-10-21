ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Nio, BYD and other Chinese EV stocks fell sharply amid sell-off

Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
CNBC

Hong Kong markets volatile after plunging to start the week; other Asian markets rise

Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index and Chinese tech stocks in the U.S. dropped sharply to start the week with investor sentiment turning following the conclusion...
CNBC

China's leadership more positive toward tech firms than a year ago, says economist

The recent party conference in China indicated continuity on the strict regulation of tech companies, with reference to tackling monopolies. But the leadership's overall stance has become more positive amid the current sell-off, according to Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC

Single-bond ETFs may be the key to revolutionize trading Treasurys

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. They're the first single-bond exchange-traded funds launched to date. Single-stock ETFs, which began hitting the market earlier this summer, offer traders exposure to the daily performance of one stock. They have been criticized for their greater volatility and for having few benefits for the investor.
Sourcing Journal

‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession

Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
CNBC

Charts suggest the U.S. dollar could be peaking, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
CNBC

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
CNBC

Tesla shares down 3% after Elon Musk's EV firm cuts price of cars in China

Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.

