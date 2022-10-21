Read full article on original website
Japan reportedly intervened, buying yen in foreign exchange market late Friday
Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after the currency hit a 32-year low near 152 to the dollar, a government official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Japan has been attempting to shore up...
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Nio, BYD and other Chinese EV stocks fell sharply amid sell-off
Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
Hong Kong markets volatile after plunging to start the week; other Asian markets rise
Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index and Chinese tech stocks in the U.S. dropped sharply to start the week with investor sentiment turning following the conclusion...
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop 15% after Beijing's power reshuffle makes the market 'uninvestable'
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. dropped sharply Monday after Beijing tightened President Xi Jinping's grip on power, souring investor sentiment for non-state-driven companies. which tracks the Nasdaq Goldman Dragon China Index, plunged 14.5% to hit its lowest level since 2009. The ETF slumped more than 20% at...
China's leadership more positive toward tech firms than a year ago, says economist
The recent party conference in China indicated continuity on the strict regulation of tech companies, with reference to tackling monopolies. But the leadership's overall stance has become more positive amid the current sell-off, according to Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Almost half of the ultra-rich haven’t figured out how to pass on their wealth, research finds
Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States. But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
Single-bond ETFs may be the key to revolutionize trading Treasurys
Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. They're the first single-bond exchange-traded funds launched to date. Single-stock ETFs, which began hitting the market earlier this summer, offer traders exposure to the daily performance of one stock. They have been criticized for their greater volatility and for having few benefits for the investor.
Bond market remains fundamentally broken despite UK gilts rally, says Jim Bianco
Jim Bianco of Bianco Research breaks down the market action. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
Charts suggest the U.S. dollar could be peaking, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
Stephen Roach on Pres. Xi's iron grip and rapidly-rising power
Yale's Stephen Roach on whether China is investable right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints
Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
Dow rises more than 400 points as Wall Street tries to add to last week's rally
The three major indexes rose Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 483 points higher, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 was up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq added 1%. Investors will watch for...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and more
(TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with. (XPEV), losing 11.3% and. China...
Tesla shares down 3% after Elon Musk's EV firm cuts price of cars in China
Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
Wave of LNG tankers is overwhelming Europe in energy crisis and hitting natural gas prices
60 liquified natural gas vessels are slow sailing or anchored around Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Iberian Peninsula, according to MarineTraffic. The vessels are considered floating LNG storage since they cannot unload and the situation is impacting the price of natural gas and freight rates. Natural gas is critical...
Alibaba, Tencent shares plummet 11% alongside China tech stocks as Xi tightens grip on power
Shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent closed down more than 11%; search company Baidu was 12% lower while food delivery firm Meituan tanked more than 14%. The moves come after Chinese President Xi Jinping paved the way for an unprecedented third term as leader and packed the Politburo standing committee with loyalists.
