KTVZ
Texas Ranger under investigation for his inaction at Uvalde school massacre, sources tell CNN
A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a shooter was left unchallenged for more than an hour, sources close to the investigation told CNN.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
KTVZ
Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child’s birth, authorities say
The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
KTVZ
Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him in what prosecutors are calling a landmark case. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder...
KTVZ
Shooting injures 11 outside Southern University, and 2 are arrested on accessory charges
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured 11 people early Friday at a fraternity house party near Louisiana’s Southern University, part of an investigation that is “very fluid,” police said. The shooting, coming as the university marked homecoming week, happened shortly before...
KTVZ
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The public safety department did not disclose the grounds for termination.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row more than 2 years after death sentence overturned
Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife, Laci, two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.
KTVZ
He is a staunch gun rights supporter. She lost her son to gun violence. They overcame their differences to become close friends
Life can change forever in the space between two heartbeats. It’s a fact Pati Navalta knows all too well. In 2014, her 23-year-old son Robby Poblete was looking forward to a new career, training to be a welder and planning his future in their hometown of Vallejo, California. Then...
