KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
KHOU
Severe storms possible in Houston area overnight | Tornado Watch for Grimes, Walker, Washington counties
HOUSTON — WEATHER ALERT: A TORNADO WATCH is in effect tonight until midnight for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Walker and Washington counties. A powerful fall front is approaching the Houston area. This front promises to bring the chance for a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas
Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
KBTX.com
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
kwhi.com
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
42-year-old man arrested for Smuggling of Persons in El Campo
EL CAMPO, Texas- Wharton County authorities arrested Jesus Diaz Aguilar, 42, for transporting five undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for monetary gain. On Monday, Oct. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Pickup on US 59 N., near Mileska’s...
kwhi.com
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK
Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m. The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's...
mocomotive.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO CONSIDER RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a residential replat request from a homeowner in the Oak Alley subdivision. Lynnette Sheffield owns two vacant lots addressed as 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court. Due to the topography of the rear of 2203 Esplanade Court, she is looking to replat the two lots into one 0.35 acre lot to develop a single-family residence.
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
