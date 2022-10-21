ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

KBTX.com

DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville

The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas

Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
ROSENBERG, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
SOMERVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

42-year-old man arrested for Smuggling of Persons in El Campo

EL CAMPO, Texas- Wharton County authorities arrested Jesus Diaz Aguilar, 42, for transporting five undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for monetary gain. On Monday, Oct. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Pickup on US 59 N., near Mileska’s...
EL CAMPO, TX
kwhi.com

TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK

Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO CONSIDER RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a residential replat request from a homeowner in the Oak Alley subdivision. Lynnette Sheffield owns two vacant lots addressed as 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court. Due to the topography of the rear of 2203 Esplanade Court, she is looking to replat the two lots into one 0.35 acre lot to develop a single-family residence.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY MORNING

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

