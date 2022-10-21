Read full article on original website
Strong turnout in day one of S.C. early voting elections, despite voting website crash
COLUMBIA, SC — Early voting kicked off in the state Monday, the States Election Commission reporting a spike in early voters making their way out to the polls despite a website crash Monday morning that lasted for several hours. "The line was pretty long I stood in line for...
WACH FOX Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Future, Your Vote
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Missed our October 20 Town Hall? You can watch it below or on our YouTube page.
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year
BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
Man arrested after his six-month-old was found unresponsive
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry county deputies say a man has been arrested after they found his six-month-old child unresponsive in his car Monday morning. Officials say the man, Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store on SC 34. Deputies say they found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
One dead, one injured following shooting on Killian Lakes Drive
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man injured and one man dead. The shooting took place around 3 am Sunday morning at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, officials said. Deputies on the scene found one man...
'Absolutely horrendous': Community reacts to father charged in 6-month old's death
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – People in Newberry County are stunned and heartbroken, after deputies found a six-month-old girl dead in a car early Monday morning. The child’s father is now facing charges in her death. Authorities say 38-year-old Colie Dawkins is facing felony child abuse charges and...
Staying sunny and warm to end off the SC State Fair and weekend
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We're ending off the weekend on a bright note!. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Sunday. Temperatures will also be on the comfortable side. We're in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Makes for a perfect last day to the 153rd South Carolina State Fair!. High...
WACH Fox news partner WFMV-AM Columbia gets Marconi Radio Award
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- WACH Fox's news partner WFMV-AM Columbia was awarded the Marconi Award for being named the religious radio station of the year. It all happened last week at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards. WFMV beat out stations in D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Dover.
Woman dead after shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block of Kay Street. Richland County deputies say when they arrived they found a woman inside an apartment had been shot. She died at the scene.
Week 9 High School Football Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The high school football season is flying by and week 9 is in the books! For highlights of Friday night's action, click on the video at the top of the page. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm!
Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
Deputies say stolen surveillance system catches man breaking into stolen safe
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A stolen video surveillance system is helping Kershaw County deputies solve a crime. Deputies say they were investigating a burglary involving a man taking a safe containing multiple firearms. They got a search warrant for the suspect’s home where they found a video on a stolen video surveillance system.
SANDERS SCORES SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are James Williams from Orangeburg Prep...
Bobby Eaddy- Orangeburg native remembered by friends
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- Bobby Eaddy, an Orangeburg native is being remembered by so many. Eaddy died a week ago at age 72, but in 1968 he was one of 27 survivors of the Orangeburg massacre. ”When he was shot, the bullet wounds went into his spine, and I think that...
Stuck in the 70s with some clouds, stray chance for showers for this week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We stick to our sunny skies for a bit longer, but some change is on the way. Monday will be just like the weekend. We hardly see any clouds and temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s. Starting on Tuesday, we get a...
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
Swampcats sprint past Indians
MANNING, SC (WACH) -- The Laurence Manning continued their strong season in our Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. The Swampcats hosted the Orangeburg Prep Indians and while the Indians kept it close early, a 61 yard touchdown run by LMA and a recovered fumble on the ensuing kickoff helped to break the game open.
Gamecocks' explosive start leads to first ever win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the first time in program history, the South Carolina football team has defeated the Texas A&M Aggies. On an electric night at Williams-Brice Stadium with the State Fair going on across the street, the Gamecocks took down the Aggies 30-24 in front of a packed house.
WILLIAMS TEES OFF WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
MANNING, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Hart Sanders from Laurence Manning...
King crowned Player of the Game
MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Brandon King got the scoring started for Laurence Manning Academy early in the first quarter and the Swampcats never looked back from there. King would add a second touchdown just before halftime. His play earned him the Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game honors as the Swamcats took down the Indians, 54-14.
