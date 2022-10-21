ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year

BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
COLUMBIA, SC
Man arrested after his six-month-old was found unresponsive

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry county deputies say a man has been arrested after they found his six-month-old child unresponsive in his car Monday morning. Officials say the man, Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store on SC 34. Deputies say they found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
One dead, one injured following shooting on Killian Lakes Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man injured and one man dead. The shooting took place around 3 am Sunday morning at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, officials said. Deputies on the scene found one man...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Staying sunny and warm to end off the SC State Fair and weekend

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We're ending off the weekend on a bright note!. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Sunday. Temperatures will also be on the comfortable side. We're in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Makes for a perfect last day to the 153rd South Carolina State Fair!. High...
COLUMBIA, SC
WACH Fox news partner WFMV-AM Columbia gets Marconi Radio Award

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- WACH Fox's news partner WFMV-AM Columbia was awarded the Marconi Award for being named the religious radio station of the year. It all happened last week at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards. WFMV beat out stations in D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Dover.
COLUMBIA, SC
Woman dead after shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block of Kay Street. Richland County deputies say when they arrived they found a woman inside an apartment had been shot. She died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
Week 9 High School Football Highlights and Scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The high school football season is flying by and week 9 is in the books! For highlights of Friday night's action, click on the video at the top of the page. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm!
COLUMBIA, SC
Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
SANDERS SCORES SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are James Williams from Orangeburg Prep...
MANNING, SC
Bobby Eaddy- Orangeburg native remembered by friends

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- Bobby Eaddy, an Orangeburg native is being remembered by so many. Eaddy died a week ago at age 72, but in 1968 he was one of 27 survivors of the Orangeburg massacre. ”When he was shot, the bullet wounds went into his spine, and I think that...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
Swampcats sprint past Indians

MANNING, SC (WACH) -- The Laurence Manning continued their strong season in our Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. The Swampcats hosted the Orangeburg Prep Indians and while the Indians kept it close early, a 61 yard touchdown run by LMA and a recovered fumble on the ensuing kickoff helped to break the game open.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WILLIAMS TEES OFF WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

MANNING, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Hart Sanders from Laurence Manning...
ORANGEBURG, SC
King crowned Player of the Game

MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Brandon King got the scoring started for Laurence Manning Academy early in the first quarter and the Swampcats never looked back from there. King would add a second touchdown just before halftime. His play earned him the Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game honors as the Swamcats took down the Indians, 54-14.
MANNING, SC

