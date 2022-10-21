ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NASCAR fan’s tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. leads to $235K NC lottery jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNg5a_0ih6IKjV00

RALEIGH, N.C. — “The Intimidator” must be smiling. And a North Carolina man is digging it.

A NASCAR fan who counts the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. as a favorite driver bought three Cash 5 tickets in the North Carolina Education Lottery, and one of them came up a big winner -- a $235,001 jackpot.

Luther Dowdy, 63, of Lincolnton, said he bought the three tickets online Monday to honor Earnhardt, who drove car No. 3 during his NASCAR career from 1975 to 2001.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy said in a statement. “I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Earnhardt was a seven-time Winston Cup series champion who died in a crash at Daytona International Speedway in February 2001.

Dowdy, who works as a grave digger, said he has always been a stock car racing fan. He decided to buy the tickets on a whim while watching television, lottery officials said.

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” Dowdy said after matching all five white balls.

Dowdy went to lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After state and local taxes were withheld, Dowdy walked away with $166,875.

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year,” Dowdy told lottery officials.

Dowdy said he would also use the cash to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots take on Bears amid Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate

Mac Jones has reportedly recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to return to the New England Patriots lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears. But a question lingers over his expected return following a three-week absence. Should he? While Jones has been sidelined, rookie Bailey Zappe has made the most of his opportunity running New England's offense while the Patriots have gone 2-1 since Jones got hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy