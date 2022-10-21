Read full article on original website
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
insideevs.com
Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico
CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s home HVAC with HEPA filters is still on the table: Elon Musk
Tesla may have its hands full with its current product lineup, but Elon Musk seems intent on having the company eventually enter the home HVAC industry. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk reiterated Tesla’s plans to eventually release a home HVAC system with a HEPA filter, which should provide clean air to an entire home.
dcnewsnow.com
Batteries for future BMW EVs will be made in South Carolina
BMW has taken a step toward localizing battery production for future EVs. The automaker on Wednesday announced a partnership with Envision AESC for a dedicated battery plant in South Carolina. The plant will have 30 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity and will be powered by powered by 100% net-zero carbon...
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
torquenews.com
Tesla To Triple 4680-Cells Production, But Not Including Them In Semi
Tesla has just updated its new 4680 battery cells production capacity: according to official information this improvement means that mass production is getting closer; although on the other hand and in parallel, Tesla also claims to be reducing its dependence on them. Is it a contradiction?. Tesla has updated the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
SolarReviews, NABCEP to soon work on nationwide solar installer survey
SolarReviews and NABCEP will partner on a nationwide survey this year that will be sent to solar installers. The data collected from this survey will provide insight into the solar market, from pricing specifications and market expectations by state to analysis of policy sentiment. Additionally, solar installers and professionals can...
teslarati.com
Inflation Reduction Act used EV funding mostly applies to PHEVs
The vast majority of vehicles that qualify for Inflation Reduction Act incentives are PHEVs instead of fully electric vehicles. One of the most consistent criticisms of electric vehicles is their high upfront cost compared to gas and hybrid alternatives. However, according to market research completed by Recurrent Auto, as more and more new EVs have entered the market, used electric vehicles have finally decreased in price this September. However, Inflation Reduction Act funds created to help make these used electric vehicles more affordable, mainly apply to plug-in hybrid vehicles instead.
Phoenix-Based EV Truck Maker Nikola Corp Could Face a Cash Crunch
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement
Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities. Billed as “one of Alabama’s largest solar farms” and located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will...
dallasexpress.com
Tesla’s German Operations May Shift to Texas Gigafactory
In a move that could benefit Texas, Tesla is reportedly halting certain activities at its production facility in Berlin and shifting them to the Gigafactory in Austin, according to a new report published in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. In recent months, it has been rumored that the EV manufacturer is...
PV Tech
‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar. Brookfield announced last month it had closed its US$540 million acquisition...
insideevs.com
Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York
solarindustrymag.com
Primergy, CATL Sign Supply Agreement for Gemini Project
Primergy Solar LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, has entered a sole battery supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) for the $1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas. Once completed, Gemini will be one of the largest...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Tractors trending below last year’s sales, combine sales climb
In the last quarter, tractor sales are behind 2021 levels while combine sales have grown. Curt Blades, Association of Equipment Manufacturers Senior Vice President of Agriculture Services and Forestry says that the details in the sales data tell more of the story. Blades says that in the last two months,...
