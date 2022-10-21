ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
OHIO STATE
insideevs.com

Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico

CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla’s home HVAC with HEPA filters is still on the table: Elon Musk

Tesla may have its hands full with its current product lineup, but Elon Musk seems intent on having the company eventually enter the home HVAC industry. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk reiterated Tesla’s plans to eventually release a home HVAC system with a HEPA filter, which should provide clean air to an entire home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Batteries for future BMW EVs will be made in South Carolina

BMW has taken a step toward localizing battery production for future EVs. The automaker on Wednesday announced a partnership with Envision AESC for a dedicated battery plant in South Carolina. The plant will have 30 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity and will be powered by powered by 100% net-zero carbon...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Sourcing Journal

‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession

Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
torquenews.com

Tesla To Triple 4680-Cells Production, But Not Including Them In Semi

Tesla has just updated its new 4680 battery cells production capacity: according to official information this improvement means that mass production is getting closer; although on the other hand and in parallel, Tesla also claims to be reducing its dependence on them. Is it a contradiction?. Tesla has updated the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

SolarReviews, NABCEP to soon work on nationwide solar installer survey

SolarReviews and NABCEP will partner on a nationwide survey this year that will be sent to solar installers. The data collected from this survey will provide insight into the solar market, from pricing specifications and market expectations by state to analysis of policy sentiment. Additionally, solar installers and professionals can...
teslarati.com

Inflation Reduction Act used EV funding mostly applies to PHEVs

The vast majority of vehicles that qualify for Inflation Reduction Act incentives are PHEVs instead of fully electric vehicles. One of the most consistent criticisms of electric vehicles is their high upfront cost compared to gas and hybrid alternatives. However, according to market research completed by Recurrent Auto, as more and more new EVs have entered the market, used electric vehicles have finally decreased in price this September. However, Inflation Reduction Act funds created to help make these used electric vehicles more affordable, mainly apply to plug-in hybrid vehicles instead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mark Hake

Phoenix-Based EV Truck Maker Nikola Corp Could Face a Cash Crunch

PV Tech

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement

Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities. Billed as “one of Alabama’s largest solar farms” and located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will...
ALABAMA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Tesla’s German Operations May Shift to Texas Gigafactory

In a move that could benefit Texas, Tesla is reportedly halting certain activities at its production facility in Berlin and shifting them to the Gigafactory in Austin, according to a new report published in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. In recent months, it has been rumored that the EV manufacturer is...
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
JAMESTOWN, NY
solarindustrymag.com

Primergy, CATL Sign Supply Agreement for Gemini Project

Primergy Solar LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, has entered a sole battery supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) for the $1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas. Once completed, Gemini will be one of the largest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Tractors trending below last year’s sales, combine sales climb

In the last quarter, tractor sales are behind 2021 levels while combine sales have grown. Curt Blades, Association of Equipment Manufacturers Senior Vice President of Agriculture Services and Forestry says that the details in the sales data tell more of the story. Blades says that in the last two months,...

