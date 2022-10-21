ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport

Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Proposed mixed use zone could lead to Trumbull Center apartments

TRUMBULL — For years, Trumbull has debated the future of the Trumbull Center. A plan to renovate the shopping plaza, which now has multiple vacant storefronts, including one previously occupied by Starbucks, and another that formerly housed Porricelli’s Food Mart, has received support from many of the businesses that currently occupy Trumbull Center. But a majority of residents at last week's Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing spoke out against a proposed zone change that would allow mixed use property, including about 50 apartments, at the site.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

North Branford police searching for man who robbed TD Bank on Foxon Road

NORTH BRANFORD — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a TD Bank on Foxon Road on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to TD Bank at 1289 Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. According to police, the suspect handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven Starbucks plans Sawmill drive-thru expansion

WEST HAVEN — A developer intends to create a Starbucks with a drive-thru on Sawmill Road at the site of a former restaurant. A public hearing on an application to build a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor patio at 340 Sawmill Road, former site of Stewart's All American Grill and a Friendly's before that, is scheduled during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
WEST HAVEN, CT

