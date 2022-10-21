TRUMBULL — For years, Trumbull has debated the future of the Trumbull Center. A plan to renovate the shopping plaza, which now has multiple vacant storefronts, including one previously occupied by Starbucks, and another that formerly housed Porricelli’s Food Mart, has received support from many of the businesses that currently occupy Trumbull Center. But a majority of residents at last week's Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing spoke out against a proposed zone change that would allow mixed use property, including about 50 apartments, at the site.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO