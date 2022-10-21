County extends eviction program
GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will extend a program designed to prevent renters from being evicted that emerged as an issue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to continue an eviction mediation and landlord outreach program started last year to reduce the number of renters losing a place to live. The county entered into a contract with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies.
