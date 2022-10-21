ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
iheart.com

Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers

On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
NORWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE

