The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
Anger Erupts Over Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Bristol community raises money on behalf of Ofc. Alec Iurato for department
BRISTOL, Conn. — Three Bristol businesses held a fundraising event Sunday to raise money for the Bristol Police Department K9 fund following a shooting that killed two officers and injured a third. On October 12th, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato were responding to a...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers
On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich
A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Local police head to Connecticut to attend funeral for fallen officers
Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
