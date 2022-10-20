Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it's time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Ohio
Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Taking a drive? Go see these colorful places
Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state -- so if you're fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you're in luck.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
This 19-acre Franklin Park estate is for sale for $5M - photos
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A 19-acre property is currently for sale in Franklin Park. The property, located at 1635 Pegher Lane, includes a six-acre private lake in addition to a 10,000-square-foot timber-framed home. The property is listed with Gina Giampietro of RE/MAX Select Realty for $4,999,900. The home was...
Oregon drag event with planned child performer draws protest
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A drag queen story time at an Oregon pub that was to have featured an 11-year-old performer attracted protesters over the weekend near the venue. Counterprotesters also showed up Sunday and armed people were among them on both sides. Police did not intervene. They estimated the total crowd at about 200 people and said individuals on both sides lobbed rocks and smoke grenades at each other. The story time went ahead with the 11-year-old child not performing — before an audience of about 50 people. Old Nick’s Pub is the latest target of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has been increasingly targeting drag story times around the U.S.
North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Crews called to industrial fire in Newton Twp.
Just before 4 p.m. Monday, firefighters with the Newton Falls Joint Fire District were called out to an industrial fire.
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Police: 2 men suspected in Florida shooting caught in Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
