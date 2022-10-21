Read full article on original website
James Corden Blames Balthazar Blowup on Wife’s Food Allergy in ‘Late Late Show’ Apology
“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show,” James Corden said during a deeply awkward New York Times interview last week. “My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”So reluctantly, there was Corden behind his Late Late Show desk on Monday, attempting to explain the allegedly terrible behavior that got him banned from the New York restaurant Balthazar by Keith McNally, who publicly shamed him as the “most abusive customer” his servers had encountered in 25 years.“How is everybody doing? Did everybody have a good week...
Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a child on ‘Ellen’, is now pregnant, in case you didn’t feel old today
If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant. Sophia...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
Kanye West drops confusing platform for potential 2024 presidential run
Kanye ‘Ye’ West is back, and this time, he talks about his potential plans for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. When asked about his campaign ideas, the rapper gave an answer that might have some good intentions behind it. However, it might have some dangerous consequences. During his...
Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume
You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?. The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.
Kanye loses lawyer, documentary, and CAA in single day over anti-semitic comments
Kaye West‘s billions seem to be in bigger danger than ever before as the troubled rapper loses his counsel, representation, and documentary distribution in a stunning one-day trifecta of consequence in the wake of his increasingly bizarre behavior and ever more anti-semitic comments. West aka Ye was dropped today...
Adidas under fire as stock plummets following failure to drop Kanye West
In a day when the U.S. stock market closed 400 points up overall, the price of the common stock of athleticwear maker Adidas dropped eight dollars following the company’s continued silence in the face of celebrity spokesman Kanye West’s unhinged rants against Jewish people. West’s continued antisemitic statements...
Why is Nicki Minaj being called a ’40-year-old bully?’
Nicki Minaj has been one of the biggest names in rap since her debut album Pink Friday made her a household name. So why does one of the biggest names in the business feel the need to beef with up-and-coming female rappers?. The queen of rap has a history of...
Latest Horror News: A blood-stained Ryan Murphy series could be eyeing a comeback while Michael Jackson almost became a horror icon
We’re dangerously close, horror mavens, to the long-awaited arrival of Halloween — which is now only just a week away! As the festive celebration draws closer, the news headlines are absolutely jam-packed with spine-tingling updates that deserve to be shared, read, and carefully dissected. Luckily, We Got This Covered is all over the recent revelations, and here to bring you another daily horror roundup of the latest news in the ever-popular genre. In today’s luscious roundup — and trust us, there’s plenty of hidden gems here! — genre diehards are pining for a popular blood-soaked horror series to make its return while a musical collaboration featuring Michael Jackson was almost brought to fruition.
Elvira reveals the secret to her iconic boobalicious appearance
Horror’s most well-known and buxom hostess, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, has given the world the answer they’ve been waiting over forty years for. The valley-girl gothic queen of the trashy B-movie rose to fame in the late 80s with her titular show, and actor Cassandra Peterson has answered a long-standing question from her followers — how did they manage to have their chest always look as prominent and shapely as they did?
Bill Murray’s MCU premiere sparks mixed reactions after recent allegations
Bill Murray is not having a good year, public relation-wise, owing to a torrential storm of abuse accusations that have become public following some of his behavior resulting in the halting of a movie’s production earlier this year. That’s why many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were understandably baffled why a trailer for the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prominently featured the actor.
Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ film will reportedly take place after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and feature returning characters
Big news has come to light as information about a brand new Star Wars movie has been revealed. The project will be led by Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, and a script is currently in the works. In a report made by Hollywood Reporter, insiders told the publication that...
Maisie Williams admits final ‘Game of Thrones’ season failed to live up to expectations
The final Game of Thrones run was so divisively controversial that it almost brought the entire franchise to ruination. Such was the extent of its travesty that most fans had counted on House of the Dragon to fail and found themselves surprised that it had surpassed their expectations. And even if the prequel show manages to conclude its own story in a satisfying way, the original will continue to live in infamy for as long as there is a television industry.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: The new U.K. prime minister grew up wanting to be a Jedi, and fans wonder if Admiral Thrawn is really such a bad guy
Welcome to what might be a very interesting week for Star Wars. Andor episode eight will air on Wednesday, in which it seems that multiple plotlines will converge as Cassian finally ends up on the ISB’s radar. On the same day, the entirety of the new show, Tales of the Jedi, will drop on Disney Plus, consisting of multiple CG animated shorts revealing the secret backstory of various prequel trilogy characters.
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label reportedly dropped by Def Jam
To the shock of absolutely nobody, Def Jam has reportedly cut ties with rapper turned antisemitic mouthpiece Kanye West by dropping his label, G.O.O.D Music. Def Jam had been the label on which West kicked off his music career way back in 2003 with his debut single, “Through the Wire.”
An ‘Ant-Man 3’ bad hair day is already overshadowing the game-changing multiversal chaos
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially landed, and it offers a tantalizing tease of Phase Five’s first installment, which is set to ratchet up the build towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars by at least a dozen notches. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang...
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner gives insight into Aemond’s mentality heading into the point of no return
Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 10!. If the inaugural season of House of the Dragon was intended to set the stage for a Targaryen civil war, then it was one moment in the season finale that fully clinched what we know is going to be a long and bloody battle between the Greens and the Blacks.
‘House of the Dragon’s all-important prophecy isn’t as clear cut as you might think
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10. The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun. As expected, the first season of House of the Dragon ended in explosive fashion with its tenth episode this weekend as the conflict between the Greens and the Blacks finally spilled over into all-out civil war, the conflict that the lore tells us becomes one of the bloodiest wars in Westeros history. As we’ve seen, the crux of the matter is the confusion surrounding the fabled “Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy, which dictates that a son or daughter of the House of Targaryen will one day save the land.
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
