ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 8 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 21 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: ALA-Gilbert North defeats AZ College Prep 47-7 On...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

VOTE: Week 8 Hot Shots Play of the Week

PHOENIX — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show. Week 8 of high school football brought some huge plays. Here are the top...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Fashion Square to renovate its South Wing

Scottsdale Fashion Square will begin an extensive renovation of its South Wing and host Off The Field, which is the National Football Players Wives Association’s nonprofit’s annual charity fashion show event this Feb. 10. It’s been five years since mall operator Macerich undertook the first south wing renovation....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

ASU Football to reopen quarterback competition

TEMPE, Ariz. — After a disappointing loss to Stanford, ASU football coach Shaun Aguano is now reconsidering his options at the quarterback position. This comes after ASU failed to top 2-win Stanford who was unable to score a touchdown and converted on five field goals en route to victory.
TEMPE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill opens new Scottsdale location

Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy