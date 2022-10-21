Police ID man killed in west Phoenix fatal crash

Phoenix police have released the identity of the man who died in a fatal traffic collision in west Phoenix on Monday as 70-year-old Ronald Book.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision at 35th Avenue and Cactus Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived they learned a blue SUV was westbound on Cactus Road when it crashed into the back of a red pickup truck and a small silver SUV. The blue SUV then rolled over and the driver was ejected. Fire personnel pronounced the driver dead on scene. The driver was later identified as Book.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.