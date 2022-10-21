ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Police seek public’s help identifying robbery, assault suspects

Suspects described as three Hispanic male teens approximately aged 16-18 years old. – On Thursday at approximately 9:14 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the 700 block of Higuera in downtown SLO. The caller stated that the...
calcoastnews.com

Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria

A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was The post Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail

Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Jury decides Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s use of force against Cameron Ely in 2019 was justified

A federal jury recently decided that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office's use of force in a fatal 2019 shooting where actor Ron Ely's 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely, was shot by deputies was lawful and justified. The post Jury decides Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s use of force against Cameron Ely in 2019 was justified appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo

A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy