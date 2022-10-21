Read full article on original website
Police seek public’s help identifying robbery, assault suspects
Suspects described as three Hispanic male teens approximately aged 16-18 years old. – On Thursday at approximately 9:14 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the 700 block of Higuera in downtown SLO. The caller stated that the...
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school.
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Santa Maria police investigate after pedestrian hit by vehicle
A man is suffering from major injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Sunday night, police said.
Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night
Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria
A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was
17-year-old booked on murder charge in connection with Lompoc shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year. It's the second arrest in the case.
Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning
A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Driver of crashed car found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that reportedly happened late Thursday night.
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February.
SLO County Sheriff reflects on verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial
When Ian Parkinson was elected sheriff in 2010, he pledged to review the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
Jury decides Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s use of force against Cameron Ely in 2019 was justified
A federal jury recently decided that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office's use of force in a fatal 2019 shooting where actor Ron Ely's 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely, was shot by deputies was lawful and justified.
Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo
A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Driver ejected in rollover crash near Buellton, suffers major injuries
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning near Buellton.
Sheriff's Office adding Orcutt-based community resource officer
A Community Resource Deputy position is being funded by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The role focuses dually on community engagement and crime prevention.
