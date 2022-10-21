ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon musk girlie
3d ago

I'm 65 yrs old had gas all threw my childhood adulthood and now thru my senior yes IM NOT DEAD YET!!!!!! THIS IS SOME MORE OF GRUESOMES BULL💩💩💩💩

4d ago

So does Gavin useless, can we ban him too, for all the hot toxic gas that comes from his mouth???

Julia Felix
3d ago

oh hell no. I won't buy a electric stove. oh no I won't!!! I won't buy a electric car either 😂😂. N O. period

KTVU FOX 2

Alta Bates nurses to strike at 3 East Bay hospitals

Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says

Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alta Bates hospital nurses start 5-day strike in Oakland and Berkeley

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses. "We feel like the hospital isn’t doing enough to ensure...
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire ignites at warehouse in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday afternoon battled a blaze at a warehouse in East Oakland, fie officials said. The fire broke out around 2:29 po.m. in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, close to 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street. The fire was quickly contained around 2:49 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

