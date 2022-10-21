ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc mayor appointed to leadership role in power agency

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwQfe_0ih6H2xt00

The mayor of Lompoc will take on a leadership role in the Northern California Power Agency, city officials announced Thursday.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed the Vice Chair of the agency for 2022-2023 after being a member of the executive committee since 2020.

The agency represents 16 publicly-owned electric utilities, including Lompoc. Other members include Alameda, Palo Alto, Oakland, Redding and Roseville. It makes investments in energy resources that would benefit each of the member cities and communities.

"Being a part of the NCPA executive and legislative affairs team, I am able to advocate not only for Lompoc, but for all our public power partners at the local, state and federal level," Osborne said in a release.

Lompoc is among the founding members of NCPA, which was established in 1968.

Osborne is in the running for the upcoming mayoral election in Lompoc , facing off against business owner and former city councilmember Jim Mosby.

Comments / 3

Related
Noozhawk

Three Candidates Battle for Open District 1 Seat on Santa Barbara School Board

In Santa Barbara, there's a three-way battle for a vacant seat on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education. Efigenia Banales, Gabe Escobedo and Dan La Berge are vying for an open spot in District 1, to manage a district that is experiencing massive turnover in administration and senior leadership, while the superintendent has faced significant criticism from teachers and others in the past year.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?

The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery

In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Social Services Employees Share Workload Concerns

Low staff retention and heavy workloads are pervasive issues in Santa Barbara County’s Social Services Department, employees told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month. Social workers, child welfare workers and eligibility workers spoke during a public comment period before a consultant report reiterated many of their concerns. Maria...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade

At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Recall petition process begins against A.S. Internal Vice President as A.S. executives offer comments on ongoing A.S. conflict

Disclaimer: Internal Vice President Bee Schaefer sent an email to the A.S. community at 4:57 a.m. this morning with several claims and allegations against A.S. administrators, staff and students unsubstantiated by the Nexus. While we are aware of and are investigating these claims, we have chosen not to publish them until we can provide balanced and thorough reporting on the subject.
cohaitungchi.com

31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples

There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy