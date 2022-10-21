ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KTRE

Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTRE

City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police

NACOGDOCHES, TX
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

German journalist attends his first high school football game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
CARTHAGE, TX

