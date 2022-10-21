Read full article on original website
KTRE
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
KTRE
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Officials say electrical issue...
KTRE
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
KTRE
German journalist attends his first high school football game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
KTRE
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. The team shut out Frankston with a final score of 55-0. “We got one more before we clench the thing, we got one more we got to win next...
KTRE
Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown
Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. West Rusk’s Andon Mata fakes a hand off and runs the ball in for a touchdown. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Troup, West Rusk’s Andon Mata fakes...
KTRE
Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
