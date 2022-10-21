ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

SAN CARLOS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County.

David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said.

Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto State Highway 107 from 83rd Street in San Carlos. At about 5:25 p.m., Harley was traveling on a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound when the motorcycle collided with the Chevrolet.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were not transported to the hospital, according to a news release from DPS.

San Carlos is about 5 miles east of Edinburg.

DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

