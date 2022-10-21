Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report
SAN CARLOS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County.
David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said.
Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto State Highway 107 from 83rd Street in San Carlos. At about 5:25 p.m., Harley was traveling on a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound when the motorcycle collided with the Chevrolet.Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says
The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were not transported to the hospital, according to a news release from DPS.
San Carlos is about 5 miles east of Edinburg.
DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 11