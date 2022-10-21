Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud sets latest Ohio State record during Week 8 blowout of Iowa
C.J. Stroud set another Buckeye QB record in Week 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With a stellar performance against the Hawkeyes, Stroud now has more games with 4 passing TDs than any other Buckeye QB in program history, with 12 such games. Stroud passes J.T. Barrett, who had 11 such...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa OL quickly deletes cryptic tweet sent during halftime of Ohio State State game
Justin Britt is out for the season after complications with a previous knee injury that he had. The offensive lineman was seen tweeting during half-time of the Ohio State game. Britt must’ve been watching how the team played as a whole, because he posted a tweet with just a period...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
College football coach fired following 1-7 start in 2022, per report
Charlotte has fired head coach Will Healy after a 1-7 start, per a report Sunday. Healy has coached Charlotte since 2019. Healy has been in the hot seat after a rough start, and his run with the 49ers came to an end after starting out 0-4 against Conference USA opponents. Charlotte lost its game Saturday to Florida International, continuing a four-game losing streak. Charlotte’s only win this season came in Week 4 to Georgia State.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides brutally honest admission about Minnesota's preparation for Week 8
PJ Fleck and Minnesota were always walking into a tall task in Week 8. Down starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and facing Penn State in a White Out, the Gophers needed to be at the top of their game. Unfortunately, that was not the case Saturday night, to put things lightly....
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack
Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is extremely popular among his teammates
Fans of the Washington Commanders always love the backup quarterback. It’s been that way since the early 1970s when franchise legends Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen were in town. Recent quarterback controversies were divisive among the fan base, such as Robert Griffin III vs. Kirk Cousins, both of whom...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa makes long-awaited change to depth chart following Week 8 loss to Ohio State
Well Iowa fans, you might have finally got what you wanted. Iowa football announced that there’s going to be an open competition at quarterback between Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras. 247Sports’ David Eickholt released the news. After how Petras played Saturday changes are going to be made to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day appreciative of 'good challenge' from Iowa defense in Week 8
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes whipped Iowa 54-10 on Saturday in Columbus. In a change of pace, the Buckeye offense struggled in the first half, while the defense dominated. The offense was responsible for turning the ball over, ending several drives in field goals rather than touchdowns in the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense
Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Padilla replaces Spencer Petras at QB, has turnover on first snap vs. Ohio State
Alex Padilla is getting his shot at quarterback for Iowa. Unfortunately, his first play against Ohio State ended in a similar fashion to that of Spencer Petras. On the opening play from scrimmage against the Buckeyes, Petras threw an ill-advised interception. He would eventually throw a pick-6 and have a fumble off a sack by the Buckeye defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases updated list of top 4 teams following Week 8
Kirk Herbstreit released his top 4 college football teams following Week 8 on Sunday, showing little change in his top teams. Ohio State and Tennessee rolled to wins while Georgia and Michigan were idle with bye weeks. Herbstreit liked what he saw from Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras is already getting crushed for performance against Ohio State
Spencer Petras has not had the best start to the Ohio State game. The fans are starting to call for him to get benched after two first-half turnovers. Petras first threw an interception on the first play of the game. Iowa led Ohio State 7-3 after forcing the offense to settle for a field goal and a scoop-and-score by Joe Evans.
Comments / 1