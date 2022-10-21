ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud sets latest Ohio State record during Week 8 blowout of Iowa

C.J. Stroud set another Buckeye QB record in Week 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With a stellar performance against the Hawkeyes, Stroud now has more games with 4 passing TDs than any other Buckeye QB in program history, with 12 such games. Stroud passes J.T. Barrett, who had 11 such...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football coach fired following 1-7 start in 2022, per report

Charlotte has fired head coach Will Healy after a 1-7 start, per a report Sunday. Healy has coached Charlotte since 2019. Healy has been in the hot seat after a rough start, and his run with the 49ers came to an end after starting out 0-4 against Conference USA opponents. Charlotte lost its game Saturday to Florida International, continuing a four-game losing streak. Charlotte’s only win this season came in Week 4 to Georgia State.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack

Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day appreciative of 'good challenge' from Iowa defense in Week 8

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes whipped Iowa 54-10 on Saturday in Columbus. In a change of pace, the Buckeye offense struggled in the first half, while the defense dominated. The offense was responsible for turning the ball over, ending several drives in field goals rather than touchdowns in the first half.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense

Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Padilla replaces Spencer Petras at QB, has turnover on first snap vs. Ohio State

Alex Padilla is getting his shot at quarterback for Iowa. Unfortunately, his first play against Ohio State ended in a similar fashion to that of Spencer Petras. On the opening play from scrimmage against the Buckeyes, Petras threw an ill-advised interception. He would eventually throw a pick-6 and have a fumble off a sack by the Buckeye defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases updated list of top 4 teams following Week 8

Kirk Herbstreit released his top 4 college football teams following Week 8 on Sunday, showing little change in his top teams. Ohio State and Tennessee rolled to wins while Georgia and Michigan were idle with bye weeks. Herbstreit liked what he saw from Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Spencer Petras is already getting crushed for performance against Ohio State

Spencer Petras has not had the best start to the Ohio State game. The fans are starting to call for him to get benched after two first-half turnovers. Petras first threw an interception on the first play of the game. Iowa led Ohio State 7-3 after forcing the offense to settle for a field goal and a scoop-and-score by Joe Evans.
COLUMBUS, OH

