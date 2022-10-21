Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.

