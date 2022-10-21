ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Lompoc man ejected when pickup rolls over near Buellton arrested for DUI

A Lompoc man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when his pickup rolled over and he was ejected from the cab on Santa Rosa Road about halfway between Buellton and Highway 1, the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said 25-year-old Jesus Mendez Ramirez was driving...
LOMPOC, CA
Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos

Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert

Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year

Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
BUELLTON, CA

