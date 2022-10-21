ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmHW6_0ih6FYNa00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience.

Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway

“Everything was going fine for a while until he started making me and my co-workers split our tips equally with him, which I felt was unethical and upon further investigation, I found out to be completely illegal ,” Colson said.

He said being new to Lafayette and on the job for less than 3 months, learning about his boss’ request was upsetting.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“It was first explained to me that on really busy days he (the boss) would get some sort of tip-out for bar backing, which I was fine with at first, but it wasn’t until later that I realized that he was expecting an equal tip out for hardly doing any work.”

While mandatory tip pooling is legal, under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act , an employer cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances. Managers and supervisors also may not keep tips received by employees, including through tip pools.

Colson recalls a time when the crew made a whopping $700 in tips during ArtWalk.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. “He requested that we split that equally with him, so three ways.”

Upset and frustrated, Colson said, he addressed the issue and was told “you should consider it a privilege just to work here.”

That was his last day.

“We all work jobs where we feel compelled to stay because we needed to keep our bills paid. I just want to get the word out that other people don’t have this happen to them in the future.”

He encourages others to speak up and says the U.S. Department of Labor is working on getting employees a refund on their money.

KLFY reached out to the business owner, Cue McCue, whose response to us was: “It’s ridiculous.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana

Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on October 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Jaicedric Williams, 22, for his role in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of October 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Harding Boulevard. Williams was captured by US Marshals at his residence without incident at about 1:00 p.m. on October 23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend

Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy