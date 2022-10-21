ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Sierra Sun

Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Daily Californian

What does climate change mean for Lake Tahoe’s winter sports?

As we are approaching winter sports season in California, many outdoor enthusiasts have already begun to notice the changing conditions of the snow and shortened seasons at their favorite ski resorts. For skiers and snowboarders alike, when December rolls around it means that you can take off a few extra days and go to the mountains to enjoy a weekend of winter recreation with friends and family. For those who go to UC Berkeley, our proximity to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevadas is a major selling point.
BERKELEY, CA
OutThere Colorado

EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado

Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
COLORADO STATE
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties

Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes

In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
IDAHO STATE
The Nevada Independent

How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’

In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Early voting open in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is now underway in Nevada. Here in Washoe County, there are 20 voting locations. Locations include local libraries and the Registrar of Voters Office. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just like in the primary, you’ll be able to vote...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy