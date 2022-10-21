Read full article on original website
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Sierra Sun
Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
Daily Californian
What does climate change mean for Lake Tahoe’s winter sports?
As we are approaching winter sports season in California, many outdoor enthusiasts have already begun to notice the changing conditions of the snow and shortened seasons at their favorite ski resorts. For skiers and snowboarders alike, when December rolls around it means that you can take off a few extra days and go to the mountains to enjoy a weekend of winter recreation with friends and family. For those who go to UC Berkeley, our proximity to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevadas is a major selling point.
California wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild as settlement money trickles in
CONCOW, Calif. — Some survivors of California's deadliest wildfire continue to live in trailers, tents and makeshift homes nearly four years later as they wait for payments from a trust set up to compensate them. The PG&E Fire Victim Trust has paid less than half, or $5.2 billion, of...
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
theatlasheart.com
18 Best Lake Tahoe Hikes for Stunning Views & Mountain Scenery
The best Lake Tahoe hikes to help you make the most of your trip to the Sierra Nevada. I visited Lake Tahoe for the first time this summer, and it did not disappoint! If you’re unfamiliar, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in the United States. The entire...
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
KOLO TV Reno
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes
In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’
In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
KOLO TV Reno
Early voting open in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is now underway in Nevada. Here in Washoe County, there are 20 voting locations. Locations include local libraries and the Registrar of Voters Office. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just like in the primary, you’ll be able to vote...
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: Study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
