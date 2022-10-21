Watch: Canadians' No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky nets first NHL goal, taunts Coyotes

Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky. David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Slafkovsky showed off all the talents that made him the top selection in last summer's draft. After forcing a turnover near the boards, Slafkovsky quickly wheeled around to the top of the circle before firing a shot past Coyotes' netminder Connor Ingram.

After the tally, Slafkovsky showed his signature fire, taunting the Coyotes as he made his way back to the Habs' bench.

Slafkovsky becomes the youngest Slovakian-born player in NHL history to score his first career goal. The previous mark was held by Marian Gaborik, who was only 31 days older than Slafkovsky when he recorded his first career goal in October 2000.