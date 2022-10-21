ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Lee Corso releases live duck on set; ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama game: ‘I’m just hoping for a good game’

Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu made that very clear when she joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon, as the celebrity guest picker. And while the crowd was Pac-12, the “GameDay” crew made short work of Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi State game. The Tide is coming off a 52-49 upset loss at Tennessee, and the panel that is a problem for the Bulldogs.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night

After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
CHICAGO, IL
Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker no longer on Auburn’s roster, plans to transfer

Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker is no longer part of Auburn’s football team. The junior from Ellaville, Ga., was removed from Auburn’s official roster this week as the team is set to return from its bye week and set off for the back end of its schedule. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Monday afternoon that Walker left the program following the Georgia game on Oct. 8.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn NFL roundup: First interception saves Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Noah Igbinoghene picked a good time for his first NFL interception -- 18 seconds remaining in a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers had the football second-and-2 at the Miami 25-yard line when Igbinoghene picked off Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Alabama football players to sign autographs in Huntsville

A handful of current and former Alabama football players will be signing autographs this weekend in Huntsville. The roster of players includes former stars such as David Palmer and Antonio Langham as well as current defensive star Will Anderson, projected to be among the top picks in next year’s NFL draft. The event is hosted by GT Sports Marketing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bradley Bozeman gets back in the lineup

Until Sunday, Bradley Bozeman’s action for the Carolina Panthers had consisted of 20 special-teams plays across six games. But in the Panthers’ 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Handley High School and Alabama standout went all the way at center for Carolina. The Panthers had...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Watch Marshawn Lynch drop back-to-back expletives on ESPN before network can bleep it

What Marshawn Lynch remembers most about playing with Justin Forsett is his fellow running back having never cursed. So, Lynch, who - with Forsett - was in attendance for the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, did it for him. Twice actually. It appears the network tried to catch the words before they were broadcast but wasn’t quick enough.
Tua Tagovailoa learns there’s more than 1 way to coach

When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since Sept. 29, the voice in his helmet calling the plays for the Miami Dolphins’ offense will be head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel will be running an NFL team in a regular-season game for...
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs rolling for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders’ open date didn’t dent running back Josh Jacobs’ momentum. Although the former Alabama ball-carrier did not establish a career single-game rushing high for the third straight contest, Jacobs came close while running for three touchdowns on Sunday. In Las Vegas’ 32-23 victory over...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online

The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
CHICAGO, IL
