Saban on not suspending Jermaine Burton: ‘I didn’t think it was necessary’
After Nick Saban said Alabama would handle any discipline of Jermaine Burton internally, the transfer wideout was on the field for all of the Tide’s win over Mississippi State. Burton, a junior from California, allegedly struck a fan as the crowd stormed Neyland Stadium’s field last weekend in Tennessee....
The bonus notes, observations from a second look at Alabama’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State
This was downright leisurely in context. After two weeks of games ending on the final snap, Alabama’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State must’ve done wonders for the statewide average blood pressure. This was never terribly competitive after a few failed Bulldog fourth-down attempts. As we do every week,...
Lee Corso releases live duck on set; ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama game: ‘I’m just hoping for a good game’
Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu made that very clear when she joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon, as the celebrity guest picker. And while the crowd was Pac-12, the “GameDay” crew made short work of Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi State game. The Tide is coming off a 52-49 upset loss at Tennessee, and the panel that is a problem for the Bulldogs.
Saban explains detailed Alabama game-week prep in dizzying 4-minute coaching tutorial
Nick Saban was more than halfway through last Thursday’s radio show when Harrison from Florence, Alabama called with a question. He wanted to know how much game film and preparation goes into “feeling comfortable” with what any given opponent would do on a weekly basis. “Whew, boy,”...
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night
After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker no longer on Auburn’s roster, plans to transfer
Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker is no longer part of Auburn’s football team. The junior from Ellaville, Ga., was removed from Auburn’s official roster this week as the team is set to return from its bye week and set off for the back end of its schedule. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Monday afternoon that Walker left the program following the Georgia game on Oct. 8.
Auburn NFL roundup: First interception saves Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Noah Igbinoghene picked a good time for his first NFL interception -- 18 seconds remaining in a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers had the football second-and-2 at the Miami 25-yard line when Igbinoghene picked off Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at the...
Nick Saban clarifies Jermaine Burton getting ‘counseling’ after Chris Fowler report
Update: Alabama coach Nick Saban clarified postgame Jermaine Burton is undergoing “counseling” after ESPN’s Chris Fowler reported Burton was “working with anger management counselors” during the broadcast. ESPN’s Chris Fowler reported Saturday night that Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton has been seeing anger-management counselors after a...
Steve Sarkisian apologizes for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after loss to Oklahoma State
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian took time out of his Monday press conference to apologize for not singing the school’s fight song along with his team following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Tradition dictates that Longhorns players and coaches gather to sing “The Eyes of Texas” in front...
Watch as it appears NFL refs ask Tampa’s Mike Evans for autograph after Panthers loss
Football officials are being scrutinized Monday, a day after it appears they asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans for an autograph after the Bucs’ loss to Carolina. The video shows a game official stop Evans in the tunnel and asked for an autograph as he was heading to...
Alabama football players to sign autographs in Huntsville
A handful of current and former Alabama football players will be signing autographs this weekend in Huntsville. The roster of players includes former stars such as David Palmer and Antonio Langham as well as current defensive star Will Anderson, projected to be among the top picks in next year’s NFL draft. The event is hosted by GT Sports Marketing.
Bradley Bozeman gets back in the lineup
Until Sunday, Bradley Bozeman’s action for the Carolina Panthers had consisted of 20 special-teams plays across six games. But in the Panthers’ 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Handley High School and Alabama standout went all the way at center for Carolina. The Panthers had...
What TV channel is Texans-Raiders on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Sunday, Oct. 23. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC’s only one-win teams had extra time to...
Watch Marshawn Lynch drop back-to-back expletives on ESPN before network can bleep it
What Marshawn Lynch remembers most about playing with Justin Forsett is his fellow running back having never cursed. So, Lynch, who - with Forsett - was in attendance for the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, did it for him. Twice actually. It appears the network tried to catch the words before they were broadcast but wasn’t quick enough.
Manning Megacast live stream (10/24): Live stream, TV, time, how to watch online
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Oct. 24 when the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots battle on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Signs are pointing to quarterback...
Tua Tagovailoa learns there’s more than 1 way to coach
When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since Sept. 29, the voice in his helmet calling the plays for the Miami Dolphins’ offense will be head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel will be running an NFL team in a regular-season game for...
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs rolling for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ open date didn’t dent running back Josh Jacobs’ momentum. Although the former Alabama ball-carrier did not establish a career single-game rushing high for the third straight contest, Jacobs came close while running for three touchdowns on Sunday. In Las Vegas’ 32-23 victory over...
Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online
The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
