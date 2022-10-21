Read full article on original website
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
X-rays negative after Raptors' Scottie Barnes suffers sprained ankle
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Saturday's game in Miami after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team announced. Barnes suffered the injury on a layup attempt, with Bontemps stating that he nearly jumped over Heat...
James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
James Harden had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are the NBA’s first Players of the Week of the 2022-23 season, winning the awards in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Lillard led Portland to an impressive – and unexpected – 3-0...
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coming off the bench 'was the best situation' in season opener
Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return in the Clippers‘ season-opening victory over the Lakers, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes of action. The star forward explained why he liked the idea of coming off the bench after the game, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's dirty birds.
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans.
Mavericks' Christian Wood emerging as early Sixth Man of the Year
Mavericks big man Christian Wood is emerging as an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, writes Dwain Price of Mavs.com. Wood, acquired in an offseason trade with Houston, torched the Grizzlies for 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night and became the first player ever to reach 25 points in each of his first two games with Dallas.
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended, Raptors' Christian Koloko fined for altercation
The NBA suspended Heat forward/guard Caleb Martin and rookie power forward Nikola Jovic, in addition to fining Raptors center Christian Koloko for their roles in an on-court altercation, the league announced in a press release (Twitter link). Koloko was tackled by Jovic and Martin and sent into the crowd during the fight.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head
Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
2022-23 NBA G League Draft results
The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. The 28 G League teams affiliated with NBA franchises participated in the event, as did -– for the first time –- the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.
