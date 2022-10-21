Sometimes, you can see an NBA team's pivot point coming from a mile away. Last season's Utah Jazz were a prime example. A year ago, the Jazz were coming off a league-best 52 wins and five straight playoff disappointments, and it was obvious that a sixth consecutive postseason flameout would induce changes—potentially big ones. The team that had competed (but not contended) for a half-decade would get one more chance to prove it could get over the hump.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO