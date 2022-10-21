ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

NBA Teams in Make-or-Break Seasons

Sometimes, you can see an NBA team's pivot point coming from a mile away. Last season's Utah Jazz were a prime example. A year ago, the Jazz were coming off a league-best 52 wins and five straight playoff disappointments, and it was obvious that a sixth consecutive postseason flameout would induce changes—potentially big ones. The team that had competed (but not contended) for a half-decade would get one more chance to prove it could get over the hump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Early 2022-23 NBA Trade Rumors and Buzz

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, with some early trade rumors and overall buzz already beginning to pop up. Between Draymond Green's future in Golden State, what the Los Angeles Lakers plan to do following an 0-2 start and diagnosing Kyrie Irving's unusual reason why the Brooklyn Nets are better, it can be difficult to decipher what to actually believe.
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says He Wasn't 'Deadly Serious' About NBA Implementing Relegation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver further pushed back against the concept of adopting a European soccer-style relegation system, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, "I can't say I was deadly serious" (h/t Marc Stein) when he said the league had considered such an idea. Over the weekend, during a meeting with...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2

The 2022-23 NBA season is off and running, and if fantasy basketball managers aren't paying close attention to the proceedings, they can easily get lost amid all the twists and turns. While the Association sometimes gets tagged with the "it's too predictable" wrap, let's just say this: The rebuilding Utah...
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Why Moe Harkless Addition Won't Fix Lakers’ Biggest Problem amid Rumors

After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, the winless run continues for the Los Angeles Lakers. And, once again, a lack of perimeter shooting proved the team's downfall. Now 0-3, the Lakers have yet to surpass 25-percent shooting from three in a game this season. On the year, Los Angeles is 25 of 118 from distance, good for an average of 21.2 percent. By contrast, the league average last season was 35.4 percent and the worst perimeter-shooting team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaged 32.3 percent from deep.
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

