Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams in Make-or-Break Seasons
Sometimes, you can see an NBA team's pivot point coming from a mile away. Last season's Utah Jazz were a prime example. A year ago, the Jazz were coming off a league-best 52 wins and five straight playoff disappointments, and it was obvious that a sixth consecutive postseason flameout would induce changes—potentially big ones. The team that had competed (but not contended) for a half-decade would get one more chance to prove it could get over the hump.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Early 2022-23 NBA Trade Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is here, with some early trade rumors and overall buzz already beginning to pop up. Between Draymond Green's future in Golden State, what the Los Angeles Lakers plan to do following an 0-2 start and diagnosing Kyrie Irving's unusual reason why the Brooklyn Nets are better, it can be difficult to decipher what to actually believe.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season
The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Lakers Appear Determined' to Play 20-25 Games Before Assessing Roster, Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly "appear determined to give the current roster a proper sample size of 20-to-25 games [to] assess their needs" before they'll consider making any trades, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. That includes any potential Russell Westbrook deals. Finding a Westbrook trade won't...
Bleacher Report
Adam Silver Says He Wasn't 'Deadly Serious' About NBA Implementing Relegation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver further pushed back against the concept of adopting a European soccer-style relegation system, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, "I can't say I was deadly serious" (h/t Marc Stein) when he said the league had considered such an idea. Over the weekend, during a meeting with...
Bleacher Report
Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Dead Last' in NBA Season Ticket Sales; Demand Down 30 Percent
Brooklyn Nets fans have begun to vote with their feet early into the 2022-23 NBA season. The New York Post's Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis reported Monday that the demand for Nets season tickets has fallen by more than 30 percent compared to last year. According to the report, Brooklyn...
James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
James Harden had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Won't Leave Kanye West's Agency Despite Antisemitic Remarks
Rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been in the spotlight again after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks, but Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said Monday he will not part with West's marketing agency. West formed Donda Sports, which is a marketing agency geared toward off-field endeavors...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2
The 2022-23 NBA season is off and running, and if fantasy basketball managers aren't paying close attention to the proceedings, they can easily get lost amid all the twists and turns. While the Association sometimes gets tagged with the "it's too predictable" wrap, let's just say this: The rebuilding Utah...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
Bleacher Report
Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam
A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center. Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Ja Morant: He's Doing Things 'We've Never Seen Before'
Ja Morant has no comparisons in NBA circles according to Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets forward lauded Morant on Monday, telling reporters the Memphis Grizzlies star is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before" on a basketball court. "Nobody really," Durant said when asked for a comparison. "He's a...
Bleacher Report
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
Bleacher Report
Why Moe Harkless Addition Won't Fix Lakers’ Biggest Problem amid Rumors
After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, the winless run continues for the Los Angeles Lakers. And, once again, a lack of perimeter shooting proved the team's downfall. Now 0-3, the Lakers have yet to surpass 25-percent shooting from three in a game this season. On the year, Los Angeles is 25 of 118 from distance, good for an average of 21.2 percent. By contrast, the league average last season was 35.4 percent and the worst perimeter-shooting team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaged 32.3 percent from deep.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade Discussed by Lakers, Jazz Before Bogdanović Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start and may need to make a trade before a second straight season slips away. That could reportedly lead to more phone calls with the Utah Jazz. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Purple and Gold offered Utah a...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs
It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season. Star big man Joel Embiid...
Comments / 0