ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

'Winter ready': TxDOT Amarillo standing by with sanders, snow plows

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — TxDOT Amarillo said while snow accumulation is not expected, crews are "winter ready" just in case. Ground temperatures are expected to be too warm for any wintry precipitation to stick. "Should winter weather prevail, TxDOT’s crews stand at the ready with sanders and plows," said...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy