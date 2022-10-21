Read full article on original website
Amarillo Police Department remembers officer who died from COVID on anniversary of death
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department remembers an officer who died from COVID-19 on the anniversary of his death. Sgt. Michael Dunn died October 22, 2021 after contracting COVID in the the line of duty. Dunn was a Marine and served with APD for over 21 years.
'Winter ready': TxDOT Amarillo standing by with sanders, snow plows
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — TxDOT Amarillo said while snow accumulation is not expected, crews are "winter ready" just in case. Ground temperatures are expected to be too warm for any wintry precipitation to stick. "Should winter weather prevail, TxDOT’s crews stand at the ready with sanders and plows," said...
