Young boy among 3 shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were shot in Northwest D.C. Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 1st Street and Missouri Avenue. The three victims are only described as two men...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington Examiner

One person dead after shooting near Nationals Park in DC

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street SE near bars, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Commander Tasha Bryant said during a media briefing that upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryant said, despite lifesaving efforts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say

Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck a commercial business and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed inside car near Nationals Park, police say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Sunday afternoon outside Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Update: Two men shot. “4-6 gunshots in Columbia Heights at 6:30pm”

Update from MPD: “The Third District is currently investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of 14th Street, NW. Two adult males sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The 3000 block of 14th Street is closed. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact 202-727-9099. Detectives from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
