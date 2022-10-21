Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
Young boy among 3 shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were shot in Northwest D.C. Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 1st Street and Missouri Avenue. The three victims are only described as two men...
DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
Maryland man killed in broad daylight outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC
Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information following the killing of a 31-year-old Maryland man outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
fox5dc.com
Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.
fox5dc.com
Man gunned down while inside car near Nationals Park; police search for killer
WASHINGTON - The search continues for a shooter who killed a man and sent people running for cover near Nationals Park over the weekend. Authorities say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near N and Half Streets. The violence broke out in front of diners and others who were enjoying an afternoon at the Navy Yard.
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said the...
Washington Examiner
One person dead after shooting near Nationals Park in DC
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street SE near bars, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Commander Tasha Bryant said during a media briefing that upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryant said, despite lifesaving efforts.
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
NBC Washington
Bullets Pierce Car, CAVA Restaurant During Downtown Silver Spring Shootout
People going about their daily tasks ducked for cover or ran as fast as they could Monday morning when two men fired guns at each other in downtown Silver Spring, police and witnesses say. The suspects started shooting about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive,...
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck a commercial business and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed inside car near Nationals Park, police say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Sunday afternoon outside Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found...
FBI: Person in custody following hours-long 'barricade situation' at Fort Belvoir in Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A person is in custody after FBI and other law enforcement officials responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County Sunday, authorities said. According to officials, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad,...
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
popville.com
Update: Two men shot. “4-6 gunshots in Columbia Heights at 6:30pm”
Update from MPD: “The Third District is currently investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of 14th Street, NW. Two adult males sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The 3000 block of 14th Street is closed. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact 202-727-9099. Detectives from the...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0