WGME
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WGME
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WGME
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
WGME
Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
WGME
Celebration of life for Theo Ferrara today
FREEPORT (WGME)-- A celebration of life was held today for 14-year old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. His death especially impacted those at Freeport High School , where he had just begun his freshman year.
WGME
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
WGME
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
WGME
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home
(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
WGME
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WGME
Car crashes into Westbrook church
WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WGME
Two people injured in Casco shooting
CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
WGME
Breaking down the ballot: Estimated cost of Cape Elizabeth school construction bond
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Voters in Cape Elizabeth will get to decide on November 8 whether to approve a multi-million-dollar school construction bond, which could increase property taxes in the town by more than 20 percent. The town council voted 4-3 back in August to put the question on the...
WGME
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
WGME
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland referendum questions A, B & C
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. The first three questions focus on short-term rentals and tenant rights. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
WGME
Harmony Montgomery's father charged with her murder, disposing of body
CONCORD, NH (WGME) – Authorities say they have charged Harmony Montgomery's father with her murder. Police say Adam Montgomery beat his daughter to death in Manchester, New Hampshire in December 2019. They say he repeatedly "struck" Harmony in the head with a "closed fist" and disposed of her body.
