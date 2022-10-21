ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Soft goods drive to benefit local elementary school students

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the fall weather finally settles in, it’s time to transition our closets and homes. If your family has outgrown a lot of their soft goods, clothes, bedding, and more, there’s an opportunity to conveniently donate it all, while benefiting students in our community who could really use your help.

A soft goods drive at Grant Elementary provides opportunities and resources for students who may otherwise not have them. You can clear out your closet while also helping kids in need.

Team Grant, a group aimed at helping Grant Elementary kids, has partnered with Value Village. They’ll get 20 cents for every pound of soft goods that are brought in.

You can donate towels, socks, linens, and shoes, (anything soft!) and they don’t need to be in perfect condition. Anything that is too worn will be sent to fabric recycling.

“The soft goods drive is awesome. I don’t know about you but I have four kids and as soon as the weather starts to get cold, all of a sudden all the pants are too short and the long sleeves are too and we’re overflowing with clothes that don’t fit,” said Katrina Hawker, mother of four and Team Grant member.

On Thursday, those students had the opportunity to hear from a west side author visiting the school and giving a presentation. Each of those students was sent home with a copy of her book, too.

It’s events like this they’re able to fund through donations.

“It goes towards field trips because not every student can afford to go on a field trip and we want to make sure nobody gets left behind,” Hawker added.

At Grant Elementary, items such as books and school supplies aren’t a given, they’re a luxury.

“If we can support our staff, they can support our students, and that can support our community,” Hawker explained.

In previous years, they’ve made up to $300 and they hope to raise much more this time around.

You can drop off donations in the trailer at Grant Elementary till 7:30 PM on Thursday & 4:00 PM on Friday.

You can find more information here .

READ: New donation drive-thru opens at Global Neighborhood Thrift

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

