Daughter of Broken Arrow woman whose murder case is still unsolved speaks out

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nearly one year after the crime, the murder of 72-year-old Linda Davenport, of Broken Arrow, remains unsolved. This weighs heavily on Davenport’s daughter, Leigh Watts.

“[It’s] the single biggest shock I have ever had in my life,” Watts told FOX23.

She said the pain of her mother’s loss is still as palpable as it was the day she found out Davenport had been murdered.

Davenport was killed in her Broken Arrow home last November. Loved ones told FOX23 she was a beautiful soul and a loving mother and grandmother.

“She’s the last person in the world you’d think be a homicide victim,” Watts said.

Though Broken Arrow Police Captain Josh Russell said investigators had some initial leads, the murder remains a mystery.

He said normally there’s one piece of evidence that helps break open an investigation, but he said in this case, that hasn’t happened.

“Every time we process evidence, or every time we speak to another witness, it’s a thread to pull and they will pull it until it’s a dead end, and they they will start on another one,” Russell said.

Russell also explained that Broken Arrow Police will take any input, no matter how big or small. Even if you’re not sure if it will help, it gives them more to work with than they have now.

Watts is also pleading with people to do the right thing.

“If this person, if these people, continue to roam around out there, you don’t know if you’re next,” she said.

“[Watts] wants answers, and she deserves them,” Russell said. “we will take all the help we can get.”

Davenport’s daughter told FOX23 she has a message for her mother’s killer.

Watts said, “I want to look that person in the eye and ask, ‘What was it worth?’ Because it was worth the world to me.”

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous and call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS, or you can email mmooney@brokenarrowok.gov.

