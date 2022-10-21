Read full article on original website
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Got Trolled For His Birthday With A 'Hideous' Blimp Of His Face (VIDEO)
Rob McElhenney recently celebrated the birthday of his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Ryan Reynolds and it's not what you would consider your usual kind of present. "To celebrate my fellow co-chairman's birthday this year, I wanted to do something special," explained McElhenney. "I wanted the entire team to run out of Ryan's giant inflatable mouth at the next match, but I heard that might be bad for player morale."
