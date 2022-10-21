Rob McElhenney recently celebrated the birthday of his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Ryan Reynolds and it's not what you would consider your usual kind of present. "To celebrate my fellow co-chairman's birthday this year, I wanted to do something special," explained McElhenney. "I wanted the entire team to run out of Ryan's giant inflatable mouth at the next match, but I heard that might be bad for player morale."

15 HOURS AGO