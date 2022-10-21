ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Ready! Jennifer Garner Dresses Up For Spooky Holiday As Engagement Rumors Rage On

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

Jennifer Garner is ready for Halloween! The 13 Going On 30 actress shared a festive video to Instagram on Wednesday, October 19, while dressed up as two different ghosts — and she even got her golden retriever Birdie in an adorable costume.

"Three little ghostesses, sitting on postesses, Eating buttered toastesses, Greasing their fistesses, Up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses to make such feastesses! #HappyHalloween👻 👻 👻," Garner penned beneath the spooky clip.

Fans took to the comments section to applaud the Alias actress, and one commenter seemed to refer to her ex-husband Ben Affleck, writing, "How a man let you slip out of his life I will never understand! You’re a queen! Strive to be you!"

"You’re such a fabulous creature ❤️❤️," another social media user penned while another added of her pup, "Birdie is such a good sport!!!❤️."

While Garner begins to celebrate Halloween, there may be another huge event on the horizon. As OK! previously reported, Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller may be tying the knot sooner rather than later. “It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” an insider dished.

Despite her ex recently getting married to rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, the brunette beauty and the businessman's supposed engagement is a long time coming. “Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” a source explained of the couple. “They’d already decided they want a long-term future together."

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the insider said of Garner's children, Violet,16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel,10, as well as Miller's kids: daughter Violet and son Quest.

“John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic," a source revealed, but noted that he has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids.”

