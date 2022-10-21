ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How solid is Wilky Denaud to Auburn?

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUhMH_0ih6C9Sr00
(Gerry Hamilton/On3)

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season

Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn

If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game

An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
DOTHAN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Forever Aniah Day honors life of Aniah Blanchard, looks ahead to Aniah's Law vote

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Loved ones gathered in a circle as they marked three years since Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store and later murdered. "I don't want anybody to forget Aniah," Angela Harris, Aniah's mother, said. "I'm never going to forget her and I'm always going to do this for her because she deserves it. She was an amazing human."
HOMEWOOD, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $561,783

The “Ashland” plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler’s pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
