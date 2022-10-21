How solid is Wilky Denaud to Auburn?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn defensive tackle Zykevious Walker no longer with the team
Walker had not traveled with the Tigers in their last two games.
BH: Jeff Grimes could be to Auburn football what Sam Pittman is to Arkansas
Ahead of Auburn football taking on Arkansas in Week 8 of the college football season on October 29, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is being used as a potential barometer for what one of the Tigers’ top coaching targets could be on the Plains. That’d be Jeff Grimes, who...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season
Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum believes Lane Kiffin-AU move possible
Throughout almost the whole 2022 season, Auburn football speculation has run rampant. After losing at home to Penn State in game three, head coach Bryan Harsin lost the majority of the support he had left from fans, who have been left wondering if he will lose his job before the season ends.
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
CBS News
Highway 49 safety project begins in Auburn
The project will improve a quarter-mile segment in south Auburn. Two sections of road will be aligned and a roundabout will be added.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
wvtm13.com
Forever Aniah Day honors life of Aniah Blanchard, looks ahead to Aniah's Law vote
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Loved ones gathered in a circle as they marked three years since Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store and later murdered. "I don't want anybody to forget Aniah," Angela Harris, Aniah's mother, said. "I'm never going to forget her and I'm always going to do this for her because she deserves it. She was an amazing human."
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $561,783
The “Ashland” plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler’s pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
Opelika-Auburn News
Incoming auto parts supplier, Korea Fuel Tech, to invest $10 million in Auburn facility
Auburn will soon see a new automotive parts supplier move into Technology Park South. The company, Korea Fuel Tech, is expected to invest $10 million into its new facility. They will provide 90 new jobs once they open. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announced the company’s arrival at last Tuesday night’s...
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
