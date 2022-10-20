ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Enid, OK

chainstoreage.com

Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening

Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
PERRY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police provide new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
EDMOND, OK
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Begs His Own and Gonzalez convicted of murder charges

NEWKIRK — Dustin Lee Begs His Own, 43, and William Shane Gonzalez, 38, both of Ponca City, entered guilty pleas in Kay County District Court Friday to murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Charles Star Warrior. Both are sentenced to life in prison with all but 30...
PONCA CITY, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK

