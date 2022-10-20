Read full article on original website
chainstoreage.com
Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening
Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
KOCO
Edmond police provide new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
KOCO
Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
Fire crews as far as Kansas in Grant County battling large grass fire
Multiple fire crews rushed to Grant County on Sunday afternoon to battle a large grass fire.
KOCO
Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
kaynewscow.com
Begs His Own and Gonzalez convicted of murder charges
NEWKIRK — Dustin Lee Begs His Own, 43, and William Shane Gonzalez, 38, both of Ponca City, entered guilty pleas in Kay County District Court Friday to murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Charles Star Warrior. Both are sentenced to life in prison with all but 30...
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
