Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Monday's Florida governor debate is Crist's last chance to turn around race against DeSantis
With Gov. Ron DeSantis riding a historic cash advantage and a tidal wave of enthusiasm for his political ascent, Monday's gubernatorial debate is shaping up to be Democrat Charlie Crist's last chance to engineer a comeback in Florida's gubernatorial race and perhaps slow the rise of a future GOP presidential contender.
First Ever Spooky 5K Hosted at Otsiningo Park
The SUNY Broome Physical Therapist Association organized the Spooky Sprint 5K. It started at 10:30 this morning and had prizes for first place in the men and women's brackets. The event had music, raffles, costumes and food and drinks for participants upon completion of the race. Anthony Pesce, a member...
Waverly Rolls in Bounce Back Win Over Chenango Valley
The Waverly Wolverines were able to bounce back after a tough loss last week, with a big win over Chenango Valley on Friday night, taking a 49-14 victory over the Warriors. Check out the highlights above!
