(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he would ask the state's colleges and universities to freeze tuition to address the rising costs of higher education. "We have the resources necessary," Cox said in his monthly news conference on PBS Utah. We've been very generous to higher education over the past few years. We can figure out how to do more with less and how to be more efficient in our outcomes."

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO