Newsom says he's not eyeing Oval Office despite shots at GOP presidential contenders
(The Center Square) – If re-elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to finishing his four-year term as governor – a promise that reiterates his consistent denial of rumors that he is running for president. Newsom announced his intention during the first and likely only gubernatorial debate...
Iowa senators Chapman and Trone Garriott face off for District 14 seat
(The Center Square) – Two Iowa sitting state senators are vying for a seat that redistricting created: District 14. Iowa Senate President Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, currently serves the 10th District, while Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, is coming from District 22. Republicans hold both chambers of the...
Brad Klippert enters Washington secretary of state race as a write-in candidate
(The Center Square) – Washington state voters won’t see Rep. Brad Klippert’s name on the ballot for secretary of state during this year’s general election, but he is a candidate for the job. That’s because Klippert, a Republican from Kennewick, is running a write-in campaign challenging...
Julie Anderson touts resume, independence in bid to be Washington’s next secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”
Washington ranked No. 34 state in the nation in unemployment rate changes
(The Center Square) – Washington was ranked in the bottom 20 states in the nation in WalletHub’s updated “Changes in Unemployment Rate by State” report released Friday. Washington came in at No. 34. With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 263,000 jobs in September –...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts
(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
North Dakota lawmakers eying child care affordability
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers say childcare is a barrier to workforce development, and they will look at ways to make it easier for working families to afford. Gov. Doug Burgum proposed a plan to expand the current Child Care Assistance Program and provide a child care tax credit. The governor is also pitching a plan to help child care centers attract quality staff. The proposal could cost the state between $70 million to $80 million during the 2023-2025 biennium, according to information from Burgum's office.
Election 2022: Ryan, Schmitt in close battle for New York's 18th
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan won his first congressional election two months ago. Now, the Upstate New York Democrat vies for his first full term against a Republican state assembly member in a race that could help determine which party takes control of the U.S. House next year.
All candidates for Idaho House District 29B complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election for Idaho House of Representatives District 29B – Nate Roberts (D) and Jake Stevens (R) – completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SAFE-T Act opponents look to combine dozens of lawsuits against implementation
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court will consider consolidating the dozens of lawsuits that have been filed against the SAFE-T Act. The criminal justice legislation makes Illinois the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. At least 55 counties are going to court claiming the law is unconstitutional. An agreement has been made to consolidate the lawsuits into one single case in Kankakee County.
California's flavored tobacco ban is on next month's ballot
(The Center Square) – California voters will soon determine the fate of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Among the seven initiatives appearing on the November ballot is Proposition 31. The initiative asks voters whether to uphold or repeal Senate Bill 793, a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 that bans retailers from selling flavored tobacco products – including menthol cigarettes.
Georgia attorney general candidates differ widely on prosecutions under 'fetal heartbeat' law
(The Center Square) — The candidates running for Georgia's attorney general office weighed in on whether a woman could be prosecuted under Georgia's fetal heartbeat law. In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually after about six weeks.
Georgia attorney general candidates offer differing solutions for increasing crime
(The Center Square) — A new report from WalletHub found that Atlanta experienced the 38th highest increase in the homicide rate of the 50 largest cities in the country. The topic of crime in the state was a hot topic during this week’s Atlanta Press Club debate of the attorney general candidates: incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, Libertarian Martin Cowan and Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
Ducey gets support from border lawmaker for refusing to remove barriers
(The Center Square) – Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, has a message for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: don’t back down on border security. Dunn reaffirmed his support for Ducey deploying cargo shipping containers along several border gaps in the Yuma area. He also urged Gov. Ducey to keep this strategy in place, even though the federal government wants the state to remove the physical barriers.
Illinois gets $7 million for unemployment system upgrades as debt persists
(The Center Square) – As Illinois receives a nearly $7 million federal grant to better understand and address unemployment insurance system equity gaps, some continue to express concerns about persistent unemployment debt. The U.S. Department of Labor in September awarded Illinois a $6.8 million million equity grant to better...
Cox pitching tuition freeze for Utah colleges
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he would ask the state's colleges and universities to freeze tuition to address the rising costs of higher education. "We have the resources necessary," Cox said in his monthly news conference on PBS Utah. We've been very generous to higher education over the past few years. We can figure out how to do more with less and how to be more efficient in our outcomes."
Single Murray-Smiley debate set for next week
(The Center Square) – It appears as if U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will meet in only one debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Murray and Smiley are schedule to debate on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing...
Michigan's 8th Congressional District a key battleground
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s newly drawn 8th District is a key battleground for the GOP’s attempt to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vying for the House seat in an area covering Genesee, Bay and Saginaw counties, as well as parts of Tuscola and Midland, counties are Flint Twp. Democrat Dan Kildee and Grand Blanc Republican Paul Junge. Kildee is currently serving as a U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 5th District, winning his first election for the seat formerly held by his uncle Dale Kildee in 2012.
Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law
(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
