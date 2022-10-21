Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
WANE-TV
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
WANE-TV
Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
WANE-TV
Get tickets for holiday fundraiser at Embassy Theatre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for Festival of Trees, the annual holiday fundraiser at the Embassy Theatre. The festival brings in thousands of residents from around northeast Indiana to visit a wonderland of creatively decorated trees in the lobby of the Embassy and its adjoining hotel. Proceeds from the event support the theatre, a nonprofit organization, and its year-round programming.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
Leo celebrates fall season with first annual market
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County. Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main. Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as...
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
WANE-TV
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
WANE-TV
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the...
WANE-TV
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
WANE-TV
Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
ACME by Full Circle opens its doors for a tour and a taste of the new menu
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can take a tour of the newly renovated ACME by Full Circle during an event Sunday afternoon ahead of the restaurant’s official opening. A staple of Fort Wayne found on East State Boulevard, it was known for years as ACME Bar and Grill before the nostalgic spot closed in 2021.
WANE-TV
Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
WANE-TV
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Jorge Fernandez
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re slowly getting closer to the election and as your local election headquarters, we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Democrat Jorge Fernandez is running for District 3’s Allen County Commissioners seat. Learn more about him in...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said they tried to stop a stolen car but it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the...
Comments / 0