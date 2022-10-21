Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even likelihood of America...
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. The former...
There is a rosy projection for the US economy. Americans may not have felt it
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills. Given all that, one might think the de-facto economic report card for the third quarter — gross domestic...
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down. But what homebuyers and homeowners alike want to know is: How much lower will prices go?. The short answer: Prices...
Why investors aren't going green
ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
Biden can't do much to bring down gas prices. But a recession can
There is one surefire cure for high gas prices. Unfortunately, it's far worse than the problem itself: A recession. Nothing kills demand for oil — and brings down prices faster — than recessions. Not only do they cause job losses, which means fewer people commuting to work, but those who keep their jobs invariably pull back on spending, which means fewer trips to go shopping or eat out, as well as fewer vacations. All of that cuts the amount of fuel consumed.
