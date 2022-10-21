Read full article on original website
Daily Nexus
UCSB community highlights concerns over privacy, racial profiling and criminalization at Halloween policing town hall
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs at UC Santa Barbara Associated Students held a virtual town hall on Oct. 14 to discuss police camera surveillance in Isla Vista for Halloween weekend. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP), a branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO),...
Daily Nexus
Local officials join Planned Parenthood to support Proposition 1 for California abortion rights
The Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund and local elected officials met in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Oct. 10 to urge voters to pass Proposition 1 — an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing the right to reproductive freedom. Proposition 1, up for vote this...
Republican, Democrat competing for open Assembly District 37 seat
There is no incumbent in the current race for California State Assembly District 37, leaving one Democrat and one Republican candidate in the running to take over the position.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara News-Press to Stop Delivering Papers
The Santa Barbara News-Press has issued letters to their subscribers stating they will stop delivering papers directly to their doors. An edhat reader forwarded a copy of the statment that said this change will begin on Monday, October 24 and is due to labor shortages, higher gas prices, and "other current economic challenges that have necessitated this change."
livelocalmagazines.com
Travel with Terri – Santa Barbara…The American Riviera
Santa Barbara is located on a pristine stretch of California’s central coastline. This is a cool coastal destination that I think is the best beach town on the west coast! I fell in love with it as it checks all the boxes for this seasoned travel writer. Santa Barbara...
Two schools put on lockdown after shooting in Santa Maria
El Camino Junior High and Robert Bruce Elementary school were placed under lockdown on Monday, Oct. 24, at around 12:30 p.m. after a shooting on W. Hermosa St.
syvnews.com
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade
At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.
Daily Nexus
UCSB vs. CSULB preview
The UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer team will face off against California State University, Long Beach at home on Sunday, Oct. 23, looking to win its third consecutive game and advance to the Big West Soccer Championship. After defeating UC Irvine 1-0 on Oct. 20, the Gauchos rank No....
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
2 running for District 2 in Oxnard
Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples
There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was The post Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Debate Continues Over the State Street Promenade
••• “Santa Barbara State Street Meeting Sparks Debate Over Cars, Bikes, Retail and Restaurants,” reports Noozhawk. “Planning Commission and Historic Landmarks Commission as well as public speakers discuss the future of the 11-block promenade.” Nothing can change without someone losing. Bet the baby gets cut in two.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
Could accessory dwelling units ease the tight rental market?
Why some neighbors are resisting the rise in popularity of accessory dwelling units on the Central Coast
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Elings Park’s First Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara
There’s a first time for everything, and Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event did not disappoint — or fail to scare — in its inaugural shows October 13-16. The event was held in Godric Grove, and the park’s sweeping overlook of vast city...
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
