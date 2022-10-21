ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara News-Press to Stop Delivering Papers

The Santa Barbara News-Press has issued letters to their subscribers stating they will stop delivering papers directly to their doors. An edhat reader forwarded a copy of the statment that said this change will begin on Monday, October 24 and is due to labor shortages, higher gas prices, and "other current economic challenges that have necessitated this change."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri – Santa Barbara…The American Riviera

Santa Barbara is located on a pristine stretch of California’s central coastline. This is a cool coastal destination that I think is the best beach town on the west coast! I fell in love with it as it checks all the boxes for this seasoned travel writer. Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade

At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

UCSB vs. CSULB preview

The UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer team will face off against California State University, Long Beach at home on Sunday, Oct. 23, looking to win its third consecutive game and advance to the Big West Soccer Championship. After defeating UC Irvine 1-0 on Oct. 20, the Gauchos rank No....
LONG BEACH, CA
vidanewspaper.com

2 running for District 2 in Oxnard

Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
OXNARD, CA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples

There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was The post Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Debate Continues Over the State Street Promenade

••• “Santa Barbara State Street Meeting Sparks Debate Over Cars, Bikes, Retail and Restaurants,” reports Noozhawk. “Planning Commission and Historic Landmarks Commission as well as public speakers discuss the future of the 11-block promenade.” Nothing can change without someone losing. Bet the baby gets cut in two.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

